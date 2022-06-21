The Standard

Warrnambool land sale to fetch $20m ahead of 600 house lot project

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land along Aberline Road is on the market and is expected to fetch $20 million.

A large parcel of Warrnambool land up for grabs is expected to fetch $20 million but will be turned into 600 housing blocks and a retirement village.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.