PRIDE in the jumper is motivating a young football team's premiership push.
Terang Mortlake will meet Hamilton Kangaroos in Sunday's Hampden league under 14 grand final at Warrnambool's Reid Oval.
Bloods ruckman Oliver Guthrie, who lives in Terang, said it would be a special occasion for the club.
"I am most excited to be representing both Terang and Mortlake on such a big stage," he said.
"I can't really remember the last time Terang Mortlake were in a junior grand final, it's been a while, so hopefully we do well and make our towns proud."
Terang Mortlake co-coach Lachie Barr, who leads alongside Sam Heffernan, said both communities were throwing their support behind the team.
"It probably means a lot because we're the only team from the footy club that's actually in the grand final so the whole community will probably be behind us," he said.
"They are a pleasure to coach. The kids go to all different schools but when they come to footy training they're all just good mates.
"They are a talented little group. I have coached them all the way through from under 10s, so it's good to see them develop.
"The next 12 months they're just going to get better."
The Bloods stunned the Kangaroos - the minor premiers - in the second semi-final to earn a direct passage to the decider.
The Roos bounced back, defeating Koroit in the preliminary final with Guthrie eager to challenge himself against them again.
"Hamilton are a very strong side; they were undefeated all season for a reason," Guthrie said.
"I think we have to stick to our strengths."
Barr said the Bloods prided themselves on their skills and would relish the chance to play on a big ground with a good surface.
"Our strength is our kicking. We're not as tall as Hamilton so we're going to have to use our skills a lot more," he said. "The Reid Oval probably suits us a little bit because of the wide wings."
Guthrie knows he will have a challenge in the ruck.
"Most of the ruckmen I come up against are quite bigger and stronger so I just try and compete and help out Kane (Killen) and the midfielders to get the ball to them," he said.
Killen, who is the team's captain and lives in Mortlake, will form a strong midfield nucleus alongside Max Heffernan and Charlie Kenna.
"I think we're being brave and are using our speed against other teams and sticking together," Killen said of the Bloods' success.
"I think Max Heffernan has been a stand-out. He gets a lot of the ball."
Sunday, August 21 at Reid Oval
13 and under reserves netball, 11am: Koroit v Hamilton Kangaroos
15 and under reserves netball, 12pm: Warrnambool v South Warrnambool
Under 14 football, 12.15pm: Terang Mortlake v Hamilton Kangaroos
Under 16 football, 2pm: South Warrnambool v Warrnambool
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
