The Standard
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Stage is set as vision becomes reality | Explore Koroit

By Special Publication
Updated April 26 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit Irish Festival committee members Jarrod Gleeson, Peter McDonald and Neale Dobson were key players behind the new stage at the Koroit Village Green. Picture supplied.
Koroit Irish Festival committee members Jarrod Gleeson, Peter McDonald and Neale Dobson were key players behind the new stage at the Koroit Village Green. Picture supplied.

The completion of a long-held vision will be there for all to see at the 2023 Koroit Irish Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.