The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

More than $22k returned to south-west community through bottle scheme

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
November 10 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of Warrnambool's container deposit scheme reverse vending machines. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
One of Warrnambool's container deposit scheme reverse vending machines. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool residents, charities and community groups are cashing in through the state's new container deposit scheme with more than $22,000 of refunds received.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.