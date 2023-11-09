More than $22k returned to south-west community through bottle scheme

Warrnambool residents, charities and community groups are cashing in through the state's new container deposit scheme with more than $22,000 of refunds received.
More than 227,000 cans and bottles were processed in Warrnambool in the first week of the scheme which started on November 1.
Victorians are rewarded with a 10-cent refund for every eligible can, carton and bottle they return to reverse vending machines.
Leading the way was the city's depot operating out of Are-able's (formerly WDEA Works) Albert Street premises with 51,857 returns.
This was followed by 48,650 returns at Homemaker Warrnambool, 45,058 at Woolworths Dennington, 43,574 at Dan Murphy's Warrnambool and 38,002 at Gateway Plaza East.
The reverse vending machines scan and verify each container as it's deposited, then provides options to receive the refund as a retail cash voucher, a bank transfer or charity donation.
Some of the organisations set to benefit from the donations include Koroit-based rescue and rehabilitation shelter Mosswood Wildlife, Warrnambool and District Community Hospice, the Warrnambool Gift Committee, Hamilton Bowling Club and the Timboon Basketball Association.
The program is run in the south-west by TOMRA Cleanaway.
TOMRA Cleanaway chief executive officer James Dorney said it would continue to add more refund points in the south-west in the coming months.
"So the scheme will continue to get more and more convenient and rewarding," he said.
It comes as a Warrnambool resident praised the scheme but said wine bottles should be included.
Eligible containers include non-concentrated fruit or vegetable juice, flavoured milk, beer, soft drink and mixed spirits with exempt items being glass wine and spirit bottles, juice bottles bigger than one litre, milk, cordial, concentrated fruit or vegetable juice and health tonics.
Across the state, 4.5 million eligible cans, bottles and containers were processed at 140 refund collection points in the first six days of the scheme.
