A south-west environmental warrior and community groups have welcomed a new recycling scheme which provides financial incentives for drink containers collected.
The Victorian government announced November 1 as the start date for the state's container deposit scheme (CDS) under which a 10-cent refund is given for every eligible drink container returned to a refund collection point.
Returned cans, cartons and bottles will be recycled into new products.
A government spokesperson confirmed glass bottles such as beer bottles and old-style Coca-Cola bottles would be included in the scheme.
Community groups and charities will be encouraged to set up donation points or refund collection points, or host collection drives, as an easy way to fundraise.
TOMRA Cleanaway has been appointed to run the scheme in the Western District.
Details about the location and number of collection points have not yet been revealed, with more information expected to be announced closer to the rollout.
Warrnambool environmentalist Colleen Hughson has "absolutely" welcomed the move and Beach Patrol 3280-3284 members had been pushing for it with south-west MPs since 2017.
The volunteer group hosts monthly beach clean-ups between Warrnambool and Port Fairy, collecting rubbish from coastal car parks and remote beaches.
"Victoria has been very slow in introducing it and environmentalists have been calling for it for a number of years," Ms Hughson said.
She said it was noticeable when travelling through South Australia it was "so much cleaner" due to a similar scheme introduced in 1977.
Ms Hughson said it was well supported interstate and was keen to see a similar response here.
She said it was fantastic groups such as local scouting clubs could organise a clean up to help fundraise.
"You run into groups (in South Australia) who are out picking up rubbish so they can make that extra money, whether it's for them or for a fundraiser. It's very welcome."
Ms Hughson said south-west coastal car parks, such as the Breakwater and Thunder Point were "notorious" for people leaving rubbish behind or throwing it out car windows.
"We always find bottles and cans and particularly beer bottles are a huge item we collect," she said.
Warrnambool Rotary Club president Anne Adams supports the scheme and said it was an easy way for groups to fundraise and for children to make some pocket money.
"We all used to collect bottles in the past," Mrs Adams said.
"But the price doesn't seem to have gone up. We can all remember doing it. I think 10 cents seems to be a 1970s price."
She said club members hadn't discussed the scheme yet but it was a good idea.
Warrnambool Tooram Scout Group leader Sue Marsh said Scouts Victoria had been doing some work around the container scheme.
"We'd be very supportive," Ms Marsh said.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the deposit scheme was "a real positive" for local community groups and offered them a potential funding source.
Cr Arnott said it would help to reduce the volume of litter entering the environment which had been identified as a "major environmental concern for our community".
"Any effort that reduces litter entering the environment and waterways aligns with the vision and objectives of our Green Warrnambool plan, which includes goals to significantly reduce land, water and air pollution including littering," Cr Arnott said.
As part of its role, TOMRA Cleanaway will establish and maintain a network of refund collection points, distribute refund amounts to consumers, distribute payments to refund collection point operators and report on CDS participation and redemption rates.
It will be responsible for its network of return points, including reverse vending machines, over-the-counter drop-offs and automated depots.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.