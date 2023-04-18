The Standard
South-west community groups to cash in with container deposit scheme

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:15pm
Beach Patrol 3280-3284 leader Colleen Hughson has welcomed a container deposit scheme under which a 10-cent refund is given for eligible drink containers returned to a refund collection point. It will come into effect statewide in November.
A south-west environmental warrior and community groups have welcomed a new recycling scheme which provides financial incentives for drink containers collected.

