Warrnambool-based WDEA Works Social Enterprises is leading the way in diverting items headed to landfill, processing more than 225,000 kilograms of e-waste per year.
WDEA Works Social Enterprises is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme provider.
Warrnambool, alongside a satellite site in Hamilton, is the only place in the south-west to collect, dismantle and sort televisions, computers and electrical equipment, converting waste into reusable resources.
State government department the Environment Protection Authority said it was illegal for electronic waste - anything that used a plug, battery or power cord - to enter Victoria's landfill because it contained unsafe substances.
WDEA Works Social Enterprises acting general manager Nick Membery said it ran a number of programs including second-hand retail shop The Big R's Shed and charity bins.
"Our recycling hub and the clothing and electronic recycling through the shed is diverting items from landfill," he said.
"It's great what we can do for the environment but also the work opportunities we can give people with disabilities.
"We're allowing them to be a valued economic member of the community."
The enterprise has about 125 workers and 30 to 35 support staff across its Warrnambool, Terang and Hamilton sites.
Mr Membery said WDEA also educated the community on what could and could not be recycled.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan, who toured the Warrnambool workplace on Tuesday, August 22, said recycling was important.
"It's just so important we continue to make every effort we can to recycle," he said.
He also encouraged other businesses to support people living with a disability with employment.
"If there's any businesses in Warrnambool or in the south-west that think they can use WDEA to help make sure all those all ability workers can continue to get that meaningful work they want and supports the community, then please get in touch with WDEA," Mr Tehan said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
