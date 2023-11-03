More types of bottles should be accepted for refunds through the state government's new container deposit scheme, a Warrnambool resident says.
The scheme, which rewards Victorians with a 10-cent refund for every eligible can, carton and bottle they return to reverse vending machines, began on November 1, 2023.
City resident Keith Mills said wine bottles should be included.
"What do they expect people to do with them? Just smash them?" Mr Mills said.
Eligible containers include non-concentrated fruit or vegetable juice, flavoured milk, beer, soft drink and mixed spirits with exempt items being glass wine and spirit bottles, juice bottles bigger than one litre, milk, cordial, concentrated fruit or vegetable juice and health tonics.
Mr Mills said when he heard the scheme was coming he saved some bottles to deposit.
"I thought it was a great idea because they only used to get one cent per can," he said.
The only criticism he had of the machines was they were "too slow".
"You've got to put one in at a time. You should be able to throw them all in at once and for it to reject what it doesn't want," Mr Mills said.
He said there were similar schemes through Warrnambool's cordial factory in about the 1960s.
"When we were children, soft drink bottles were a tuppence (two pennies), the Reeves bottles," he said.
"Then when it went up to a sixpence we were making big money then."
Container deposit scheme machines have been installed across sites in Warrnambool, Dennington, Koroit, Hamilton, Port Fairy, Coleraine, Heywood, Casterton, Terang and Timboon.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said more than one million bottles were deposited on the first day.
For the list of some of the sites already set up in the south-west click here.
