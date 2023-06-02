A south-west volunteer and a veterinarian caring for the region's koala population have taken out national awards.
Mosswood Wildlife's Tracey Wilson won the Wildlife Carer Award at a Koala Conservation Australia conference in New South Wales.
Another volunteer at the Koroit-based rescue and rehabilitation shelter, James Cowell, received the Wildlife Veterinarian Award.
Ms Wilson previously won an award at the same conference in 2017.
"I think it's an acknowledgement of the situation in our area, of just how big our issues are down here compared with what they have up there (in NSW) - which is equally horrendous but totally different," she said.
Ms Wilson said south-west Victoria had the biggest population of koalas, but the number was hard to determine.
"Warrnambool's koalas are disappearing because of development," she said.
Ms Wilson said in Queensland and NSW the number of koalas was also disappearing, with millions of dollars being spent on research and habitat restoration.
She said Mosswood cared for about 300 koalas each year.
The Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate said the state's population of koalas was close to half a million.
Ms Wilson said the shelter helped save koalas that had been injured or needed to be rescued, with the volunteers either treating or euthanising them.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
