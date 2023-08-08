The Standard
Positions advertised as Warrnambool's container deposit launch draws closer

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 9 2023 - 10:47am, first published August 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Bottles and cans will be turned into new products from November 1 with Warrnambool one of 22 local government areas chosen as a location for a new container deposit scheme.

Plans are afoot for the city's first electronic container deposit scheme as jobs for people to maintain the "world-leading reverse vending machine technology" are advertised online.

