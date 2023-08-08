Plans are afoot for the city's first electronic container deposit scheme as jobs for people to maintain the "world-leading reverse vending machine technology" are advertised online.
The new recycling scheme, due to begin in the south-west on November 1, provides financial incentives for drink containers which are collected, returned and recycled into new products.
A 10-cent refund is given for every eligible drink container, including cans, cartons and bottles, with the collection point technology to scan and verify each container deposited.
The Victorian government appointed TOMRA Cleanaway to run the scheme, which aims to reduce litter, in the Western District. It is one of 28 local government areas across the west of Victoria and Melbourne's western suburbs chosen to participate.
Once a container is deposited, the user can choose to receive a retail cash voucher, via digital transfer direct to a bank account, or to send the donation to a nominated charity or community group.
TOMRA Cleanaway is advertising for multiple field services technicians, based in the state's west, to cover Ballarat, Geelong, Warrnambool, metro west and surrounding areas. The positions are full-time with the successful applicant working on a seven-day rotating roster.
The role, which requires electrical trade qualifications or background, includes servicing and maintaining installed equipment, reporting on service assignments and faults, installing kiosks and bulk processing equipment at new sites, customer service, analyse and report potential product improvement of products and clean the equipment.
The jobs, advertised on Seek.com, say people are needed to maintain, service and repair its vending machine installations and bulk processing equipment "to ensure maximum uptime and customer satisfaction".
"This role will focus on conveyors, sensors, motors, mobile communications and other equipment," it said.
Victorian general manager Tony Catania said he was "very excited" to be part of the new scheme and looking forward to partnering with south-west businesses, charities and community groups.
He said it would establish refund points in Warrnambool and the surrounding region at convenient community locations including shopping centres, clubs, parks, sporting grounds, and community centres.
"Our machines are quick, convenient, and automated. We want to make it as easy as possible for locals to drop off their containers for recycling," Mr Catania said.
"For our partners, the benefits of being a refund point host include attracting customers, supporting fundraising for local community groups and charities and earning extra revenue."
Details about the south-west location/s and number of collection points have not yet been revealed, with more information expected to be announced closer to the rollout.
Mr Catania is calling for community partners to host the registered refund points.
"We're very keen to hear from local community groups, businesses, not-for-profit organisations and commercial operators that would like to be a refund point operator, and partner with us to deliver this very exciting recycling initiative for Victoria," Mr Catania said.
To find out more and to register your interest in partnering go to TOMRACleanaway.com.au
