The state government has appointed two monitors to oversee crisis-stricken Glenelg Shire council.
Local Government Minister Melissa Horne announced the appointment of the monitors for three months from November 13 to identify what support the council needed.
It came after two councillors, Jayden Smith and Chrissy Hawker, and the chief executive officer, Paul Phelan, resigned within days of each earlier in October, 2023.
Cr Smith cited problematic behaviour by other councillors as the reason to leave while Mr Phelan quit after just 10 months in the job for personal reasons. Cr Hawker did not comment.
Mayor Scott Martin initiated government intervention because of cultural issues within the organisation.
"Within any organisation we need to be performing at our top level," Cr Martin said.
"In my opinion we currently weren't here to serve the constituents and provide the best outcome for our ratepayers.
"That (appointment) can provide some guidance as to where we should be."
Cr Martin said the challenges the council faced were no different to any other community group or organisation.
"There might be some personality issues among other things. We're only human at the end of the day," he said.
"Glenelg isn't the only council that has had to go down this path. It's been happening a bit with local governments.
"While it's disappointing, any help from the minister is greatly welcomed."
Cr Martin said while the November 8 meeting to elect a new mayor would go ahead, after it was deferred a week because of concerns of not having an acting CEO to lead the election, the monitor would help with the hiring of a new chief executive officer.
The council's services director David Hol has stepped in as acting CEO.
Cr Martin said a report would be compiled for the minister to recommend any actions the council may be required to take on board.
Ms Horne said appointing monitors provided the standard of representation the community expected and deserved.
"Municipal monitors appointed previously in Victoria have proven to be effective in helping councils make improvements in governance that enable them to serve their communities as required by the Local Government Act 2020," she said.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she was working with Ms Horne on the matter.
"I understand that such a move by the minister was necessary," Ms Britnell said.
"Local government plays an important role in our community and the monitors will work beside and assist staff and the councillors to deliver good governance for the people of the Glenelg Shire."
