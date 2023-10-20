The Standard
Glenelg Shire Council CEO and deputy mayor both resign

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 20 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:31pm
Glenelg Shire Council chief executive officer Paul Phelan has resigned.
Glenelg Shire chief executive officer Paul Phelan has resigned after just 10 months in the job, and just two days after deputy mayor Jayden Smith quit, citing major behavioural issues within the council.

