Two-term Glenelg Shire councillor Chrissy Hawker has quit the council effective immediately, following deputy mayor Jayden Smith and chief executive officer Paul Phelan out the door.
While Mr Phelan has committed to stay in the role until January 2024, both councillors have left their posts just a few months after the council's longest serving mayor Anita Rank also quit suddenly.
Ms Hawker was first elected to the council in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.
In a release a council spokesperson said Ms Hawker tendered her resignation on Friday, October 20.
The council has notified the Local Government Minister and Victorian Electoral Commission about the second extraordinary vacancy.
The new departure raises the chances of the state government having to appoint a municipal monitor to oversee the embattled council.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she had spoken to Local Government Minister Melissa Horne again this morning and there was work being done "to ensure the council has the ability to function and make decisions so the community can continue to receive services".
"The community needs to have confidence in council," Ms Britnell said.
MORE TO COME.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.