Second Glenelg Shire councillor follows deputy mayor and CEO out door

October 23 2023 - 11:20am
Glenelg Shire councillor Chrissy Hawker resigned from the council on Friday, following deputy mayor Jayden Smith and CEO Paul Phelan out the door.
Two-term Glenelg Shire councillor Chrissy Hawker has quit the council effective immediately, following deputy mayor Jayden Smith and chief executive officer Paul Phelan out the door.

