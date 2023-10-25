The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Glenelg Shire Council to elect mayor on November 8

Ben Silvester
Lillian Altman
By Ben Silvester, and Lillian Altman
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:58am, first published October 25 2023 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor election to go ahead at crisis-stricken council
Mayor election to go ahead at crisis-stricken council

UPDATE, October 26, 11.20am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.