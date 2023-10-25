Mayor election to go ahead at crisis-stricken council

The council only had four councillors at its October meeting after Cr Gilbert Wilson was a late withdrawal. Crs Jayden Smith and Chrissy Hawker resigned last week with Cr Smith citing the poor behaviour and ethics of some of his colleagues. If the council can't field at least four councillors - known as a "quorum" - when it convenes for the mayoral vote, the vote won't be able to proceed regardless of whether they've appointed an acting CEO.