The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Steamrail Victoria brought the 1951 Hudson Steam Locomotive to Warrnambool

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated October 28 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Warrnambool train station had an air of nostalgia on Saturday when a 72-year-old steam train came to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.