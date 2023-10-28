HUNDREDS of people converged on the annual Warrnambool Show on Saturday.
There were the traditional favourites for thrill seekers both young and old and also free entertainment and activities on offer.
Les Evans is on the road for about 10 months a year working at shows around Australia. He has been coming to Warrnambool for the past 30 years with his side shows and said the key to making country shows successful was community backing.
"You've got to get the community involved in the show to keep it popular," he said.
Warrnambool's Ned Widdrington got his first taste of show success, taking home a ribbon in the cookery section.
The St Pius Primary school student picked up an encouragement ribbon for his biscuit decorating skills.
The eight-year-old said it was his first time entering the competition and he'd made sure to decorate with lots of lollies.
Show president Jason Callaway said he expected numbers to be well up on the 2022 show, which was one of the events most successful in the past 20 years.
He said the committee had worked hard to revamp the show and give people more value money.
"We've got a committee of 11 and a handful of volunteers and I'm really proud of the show we've put on," he said.
"To see the community here enjoying it, it makes all long days and the stressful nights worth it."
Mr Callaway said prior to Covid some parts of the show, which was first held in 1854, had become a little stale and the committee had worked hard to improve it.
"We're a little committee but we had to have a crack at rejuvenating it," he said.
"We've provided as much free entertainment as we can.
"People don't mind paying when there's things on offer."
A broad range of Aboriginal art was also on display as part of the Blak Market.
Artist Kristy De Bono, from Kokaiar Art, said she began working on contemporary Indigenous Art during covid and the response from people at the show had been really positive.
"It has been amazing," she said,
"There's a good atmosphere and I've had a really good response."
She said the Blak Market was made up of talented artists who used different techniques.
She said she learnt her art from her father would pass it on to her son.
The show will continue into Saturday night with the winner of the Warrnambool Showdown to perform at 7.30pm and fireworks scheduled after 8.30pm.
