FOR 150 years people have gathered every week at the Noorat Presbyterian Church.
The blue stone building was constructed as a memorial to Neil Black the first, by his widow.
Church secretary for the church's board of management, Jo Kenna, said the building itself was only 140 years old with the Presbyterian Church services beginning in a Noorat home.
The services then moved to a weatherboard church before the historic blue stone church was constructed.
Ms Kenna said Noorat Primary School opened a few weeks before the church and it would have been a significant achievement for the community.
"It would have been a halcyon time for the community," she said.
She said about 30 people continued to attend the church services each weekend.
Ms Kenna said the church's oldest serving minister would return to Noorat on Saturday, October 28 for the celebrations.
She said the church would host a lunch on Saturday followed by a heritage drive around the district of former Presbyterian Churches.
There will be a dinner at the Noorat Recreation Reserve on Saturday night which will include Scottish music.
On Sunday a pipe band will lead the service at the church with a luncheon to follow.
