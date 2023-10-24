Multinational electronics group Jaycar is opening a store in Warrnambool's Liebig Street.
The store will stock a range of consumer and lifestyle electronics including batteries, 3D printers, solar panels and resistors.
Jaycar Electronics Group marketing manager Alain Sandler said it was excited to open the store on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
He said the group operated 163 Jaycar and 32 Road Tech Marine stores across Australia and New Zealand, while its wholesale division supplied more than 160 independently-owned electronics retailers in areas where it did not have retail outlets. It also has a strong online presence.
Mr Sandler said Jaycar previously supplied Warrnambool Electronics, which traded from the same Liebig Street store it would occupy.
"Warrnambool Electronics' success, supported by our market research, showed that customers wanted a fully-fledged Jaycar store in Warrnambool," Mr Sandler said.
"We agreed with the owners to take over their site when their wholesale arrangement with us came to an end."
Mr Sandler said the group started talking to Warrnambool Electronics in April 2023 and opted to take over the 400-square-metre premises because of its great location, surrounded by other successful businesses and retailers.
The closest Jaycar stores are in Geelong and a recently-opened one in Ballarat.
Mr Sandler said customers would be familiar with the core range of Jaycar products, previously sold by Warrnambool Electronics, but the new store would stock a much wider range in line with its national offering.
He said Jaycar had "a passion for all things electronics" and its customer service was based on advice and support "whatever their problem, hobby or passion".
A mix of local and national tradespeople have helped fit out and merchandise the store which he said featured the latest Jaycar store signage and layout.
He said the store would employ six south-west team members with a goal to increase its numbers in the future. An established Jaycar manager has relocated to the city to support the new team.
"Jaycar has over 130 corporately-operated sites and we are delighted to be joining the Warrnambool community," Mr Sandler said.
"(It's) a relationship we have had for many years through our stockist network and now we'll have a fully-stocked company store.
"Each new store we create is the benchmark store for our group so we are excited to see it completed and how the community receives it.
"We are also excited to give the residents the Jaycar experience - great value products and a helpful and knowledgeable team to assist customers find the product they need to solve the problem."
Mr Sandler said the store would begin trading on Saturday and a grand opening was planned for late-November.
