Plump strawberries are dotting the fields at Berry World following a 'bad' wet and cold season.
More than 50,000 plants are expected to yield two to three kilograms of strawberries at the Timboon business until April.
Owner Heather Nicholls said a forecast hot and dry El Nino summer this year was welcome news.
"Strawberries love sunshine, it's the best thing to bring out the sweetness and flavour and without it they're pretty bland," she said.
"I'm happy the season's begun - it's been quite wet, but that's not unexpected for this month."
She said it comes after a "bad season for everyone".
"It's not going to be quite a bumper season because last year's was very wet and cold," she said.
"It affected everyone, including the people who provide the strawberry plants. They had to cut us all back by one third so there's a lot less plants in the ground than what we normally would have had this season - that's across the state.
"But this season should be better and we're excited."
