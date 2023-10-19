The Standard
Timboon's Berry World announces beginning of strawberry season

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 19 2023 - 1:21pm
Berry World owner Heather Nicholls and her three-legged farm dog Mocha are excited the strawberry season has begun.
Plump strawberries are dotting the fields at Berry World following a 'bad' wet and cold season.

