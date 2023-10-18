The Standard
Nehill brothers' South Purrumbete farm sold at auction

By Lillian Altman
Updated October 18 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:42pm
Colac's Marie White and Cobden's Bernadette Brewer holding teacups their uncle Alex Nehill gave them that belonged to the sisters' mother, Mary Howard (nee Nehill). Picture by Sean McKenna.
A family is heartbroken the National Trust sold a farm their late uncles bequeathed to it, dashing hopes the property would become a tourism farm.

