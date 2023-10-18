A family is heartbroken the National Trust sold a farm their late uncles bequeathed to it, dashing hopes the property would become a tourism farm.
Bachelors Alex and Peter Nehill gifted their 131.5-hectare farm at South Purrumbete to the National Trust in 2007 for it to be developed into a $2 million tourist drawcard. The brothers hoped it could become an educational farm for future generations.
But the trust sold part of the property, almost 73 hectares, which included land and a derelict house, in May, 2021 for $1.287 million and the remaining 48 hectares and a cottage at auction on Friday, October 13, for $1.205 million.
The trust said contents of the house remained with the trust to be used at heritage properties associated with farming.
A NTAV spokeswoman said it had complied with Alex's will and proceeds from the sale would be used to help maintain other trust properties in western Victoria, including historic Mooramong Homestead near Skipton.
The spokeswoman said in the 16 years the property was held by the trust upgrades were made, with its future being up to the new owner.
"Post (the) COVID-19 (pandemic) really was the turning point because we didn't have the available resources, so a decision was made to sell the property in collaboration with the remaining original trustees and executors," she said.
The nieces of Alex and Peter, Marie White and Bernadette Brewer, found out about the sale through another person who sent them The Standard's online article and described it as heartbreaking.
They said the uncles were the third generation to live and work on the farm, with the property being owned by the family for more than a century.
"We have lost our heritage and have not been a part of the process, which makes it even harder when you read in the paper your family history has been sold and effectively eroded," the sisters said.
"Certain stipulations were set out in the will and were to be followed and if not it was to be given to the step-nieces."
The will, which The Standard has viewed, said in the five years following Alex's death, if one or more of the executors and trustees felt NTAV failed to abide by the conditions, proceedings could be made in the Supreme Court of Victoria.
If there was a unanimous decision between all executors and trustees, the matter could be referred to an independent referee or referees, it said.
Ms White and Ms Brewer said the belongings from the property were either taken to a tip, donated or buried, which the trust denied.
The sisters said some machinery was on display at the dairy-themed Pioneer Park in Cobden.
"While we are happy the machinery has been donated locally, it is still disappointing to us, as the main aim as per Alex's will was to have the farm structured in such a way it would be an educational farm for many generations to come," they said.
Ms White and Ms Brewer said Alex was proud of the farm for being the first place to import black pigs from New Zealand.
"The pigs were imported in the early 1900s. He kept a diary of their breeding," they said.
They said Alex had shown them around the property before his death.
"(He) told us about our heritage and the history of the farm," the sisters said.
"I (we) can vividly remember the original pigsty in one of our visits with Alex, and the sheer pride and joy on his face will stay with us for a lifetime, however sadly this is also now gone."
The Standard reported in 2012 the property had been left to the trust and a local real estate agent had valued it in the vicinity of $2 million.
When the property was auctioned last week, the remaining land and house had a price guide of $800,000. The selling agent was stunned when the hammer fell $405,000 above that figure.
