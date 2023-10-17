Warrnambool council will receive revenue from a newly installed $130,000 electric vehicle charger at a city tourist attraction.
But the free one it installed in the main street about six years ago is now under review because it was slow at charging electric vehicles.
The new 50kW charger was lifted into place in the car park at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum on Friday - almost two years after it was first announced - and is expected to be operational in the next week or two.
A grant of $40,000 from the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Change helped cover the cost of the project but the council paid for the bulk of the expense of purchasing and installing it.
Charging an electric vehicle will take about an hour and, with pricing starting at 40 cents a kilowatt hour, that means it would cost about $26 for an average car.
"Council will receive revenue from the electricity purchased which will offset the cost to operate and maintain the charging station," the council spokesman said.
Payment to use the charging station will be made through the Chargefox app, and the council would maintain the charger through agreements with Jetcharge.
It has two plugs - one to suit Nissan, Toyota and Mitsubishi models (CHadeMO) and the other is for all other brands (CCS 2).
Most cars can use adapters to overcome any plug issues, the council spokesman said.
The council spokesman said it was now slow by comparison to more contemporary chargers.
"It's still free but we'd encourage people to use the one at Flagstaff Hill once it's open," he said.
"Over coming months we'll make a decision about replacing or decommissioning the Liebig Street charger."
When it was first installed in 2017, the council flagged that the free service would eventually be reviewed saying there was scope for parking and charging fees to be implemented in the future.
Tesla installed three supercharger electric vehicle stations in the Dan Murphy's car park two years ago with its 250kW allowing cars to be fully charged in just 15 minutes.
There are also chargers located off Pertobe Road and at the Botanic Apartments.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.