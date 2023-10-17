The Standard
Warrnambool installs new EV charging station at Flagstaff Hill

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 18 2023 - 7:16am
A new electric vehicle charging station has been installed at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A new electric vehicle charging station has been installed at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool council will receive revenue from a newly installed $130,000 electric vehicle charger at a city tourist attraction.

