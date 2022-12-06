Repeat hail means a Timboon business' strawberry season is five weeks behind, but a later start may create a bumper Christmas crop.
Berry World owner Heather Nicholls said it was all due to four separate hail events.
"Just as we began to harvest, we had bad hail so we picked everything off and turned it into jam and wine or something else," she said.
"Then as we had begun to recover, it hailed again. That's put us about five weeks behind, so it's had quite a big impact.
"It wouldn't have impacted us as much had they not all been ripe. The skin surface gets weaker as they get more red."
IN OTHER NEWS
But she said there was a silver lining.
"It may well mean we'll have a bumper crop for Christmas," Ms Nicholls said.
"Looking out there now, there's a lot of green which will indicate by that time some of the larger green fruit will be red.
"It'll be a later season but a bumper season if it doesn't hail and we don't get a lot of rain."
She said she'd stay vigilant this summer amid an historic third La Nina declaration.
"It could well impact us, it just means we have to be more attentive and treat for fungal diseases," Ms Nicholls said.
"We will have a good end of season but whether or not we've got the customers at the end of the season is the other thing we need to contemplate.
"Normally we would've been sending out strawberries to shops and restaurants but we haven't sent any for five weeks.
"Luckily the distillery still uses our strawberries to make a schnapps, the ice creamery is using it to make strawberry ice cream or sorbet because those don't need to be perfect.
"The ice creamery is actually going to make an ice cream for us to sell here."
But she said it was a challenging time for many south-west businesses, many of which were facing long wait times for products.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.