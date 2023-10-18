Camperdown star Hamish Sinnott will spend the pre-season training with a new VFL outfit in a bid to earn a contract for 2024.
The reigning Maskell medallist - awarded to the Hampden league's best player - will aim to secure a list spot with Geelong after departing Carlton's reserves side.
He played just three games with the Blues across two seasons.
"After I had the exit meeting with Carlton, (I) had a few talks with other VFL clubs and then after winning the Maskell Geelong were still very keen," Sinnott told The Standard.
"I then had a good chat with them a couple of days after and decided to go down that path and give it a go this summer."
The 19-year-old utility is under no illusions to the task ahead and knows he will have to work hard to impress the Cats.
He has faith he has what it takes to earn a spot.
"Obviously it's up to me," he said.
"(It was) a bit different going into the last few years - last year at Carlton being contracted and then the previous years at the Rebels (Coates Talent League) where you kind of know you're going to be on the list.
"So it's going to be a lot different, you've got to work a lot harder over the pre-season. It's going to be different but I'm backing myself in to get one for sure."
In the meantime, Sinnott, who lives in Footscray but works at Bundoora's Parade College, will return to Camperdown over the summer school holidays and is looking at moving to Geelong next year.
He has re-committed to Camperdown which will be his home club if he is signed by the Cats.
The youngster's off-season preparation suffered a slight hiccup when he pulled a muscle in his back a couple of weeks ago however he is back running and going to the gym.
He intends to play cricket with South West side Bookaar again after winning a division one premiership with the Pelicans last season.
"I told the captain I should be right for next weekend," he said.
"I'm looking forward to that, I get to play with my best mate Louis Darcy. He plays footy for Cobden so I don't get to play footy with him so it's good to play cricket with him."
