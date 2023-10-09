A NEW business venture is serving fresh Argentinian pastries and sourdough to Camperdown and Terang residents.
Anto Di Santo sells the delicious treats through her bespoke caravan at various local markets, Lake Bullen Merri and at the Terang Mitre 10 car park.
Ms Di Santo and her husband moved to the region from Deniliquin, in NSW, and she began her baking at home.
She said she studied baking via an online course in Argentina, where she is originally from, and was excited to bring her food to the south-west through her business Gluten House.
She said her husband is a vet and his job brought the couple to Australia.
Ms Di Santo said they loved living in the south-west and planned to make it their home.
It took 18 months to get the caravan fit out completed but she said she was delighted with the end result.
She said on her first day of trading at Lake Bullen Merri she was very nervous but had been overwhelmed by the community's response.
She said the Argentinian pastries and sweet tarts had been very popular.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.