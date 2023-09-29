More than $30 million was spent on homes in Warrnambool in the month of September.
Included in the total was a four-bedroom home with views of the Hopkins River, which sold for $2,000,480.
The modern home at 80 Dobsons Way boasts a 27,000-litre salt water pool, barbecue area and the inside of the home offers a spectacular 180-degree view of the river.
Harris and Wood real estate agent Josh Bermingham previously told The Standard there had been a lot of interest in the home.
"We've had multiple inspections and everyone has been blown away by the home's bespoke finishes and views... everyone loves the property," he said.
It had an expected price range of $1.65 to $1.7 million.
Mr Bermingham said mostly families were interested in the property, and out-of-town couples looking to make the move to Warrnambool in the near future.
It was sold by Harris and Wood on September 8, according to CoreLogic data.
There were 46 properties sold in the city in September, which had a combined total of $31,111,081.
Other notable sales included an expansive home with stunning views on Riverview Terrace, which was sold for $1,185,000 by Harris and Wilson and a four-bedroom house on Kelp Street, which was also sold by Harris and Wood.
It was snapped up for $1,100,000.
The cheapest property for the month of September was a one-bedroom unit in Merri Street, which was sold for $298,000 by Gleeson Real Estate.
Coming in at just under $1 million was a five-bedroom home in Kelp Street, which was sold by Ray White Real Estate for $940,000, while a five bedroom home in Castelereagh Close sold for $860,000.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris told The Standard recently the number of people looking to spend up to $1 million in Warrnambool was increasing.
"What we're finding is that people with budgets in excess of $1 million for properties in Warrnambool is no longer uncommon," he said.
Mr Harris said there was a large number of buyers seeking properties in this price range in the city, but there was a limited number of listings.
