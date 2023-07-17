The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Buyers with million dollar budgets rush to Warrnambool

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 18 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The number of buyers with a budget of more than $1 million for a house in Warrnambool has increased, according to Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.