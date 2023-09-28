The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kobe Reed's sentencing deferred on theft and driving charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 29 2023 - 6:58am, first published 6:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Allansford man has pleaded guilty to stealing a Toyota ute and driving at more than 160km/h when high on ecstasy. This is a file image.
An Allansford man has pleaded guilty to stealing a Toyota ute and driving at more than 160km/h when high on ecstasy. This is a file image.

An Allansford farm worker under the influence of ecstasy, who stole his boss' vehicles and sent social media Snapchats doing in excess of 160km/h, has had his sentencing deferred for six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.