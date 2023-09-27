The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

A look back on Daniel Andrews' time in the south-west.

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
September 27 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Daniel Andrews gets a selfie with school students at the Great South Coast Regional Assembly in Portland in 2017.
Premier Daniel Andrews gets a selfie with school students at the Great South Coast Regional Assembly in Portland in 2017.

SIX years ago a large media pack gathered at the Warrnambool train station mingling with locals waiting for the next train.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.