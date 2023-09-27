SIX years ago a large media pack gathered at the Warrnambool train station mingling with locals waiting for the next train.
At the time he said work on the line would begin sometime in 2018 and take 12 to 18 months, meaning it would be completed in 2019 at the earliest.
During Mr Andrews' 2017 visit to Warrnambool he also met with key stakeholders for the Reid Oval redevelopment which the state government provided $100,000 for design works.
In July of the same year he also dropped into Port Fairy to open the Moyne Health Services Community Health Centre.
In October 2017 he headed to Portland where he received cheers from workers at the aluminium smelter for keeping the plant open.
The visit marked the smelter's return to capacity following a power outage in December 2016.
During this visit he and then Regional Development Minister Jaala Pulford attended the Great South Coast Regional Assembly in Portland.
When the St Patrick's Day Fires burnt through farms near Cobden, Terang and The Sisters and 18 homes destroyed, Mr Andews arrived in Cobden to see the damage first hand.
"The losses could have been much more significant, and ultimately there are no funerals to go to," he said. "That's the most important thing when it comes to a fire like this. There's no serious injuries, certainly no loss of life, so that's something we can all be very, very pleased about.
"To sit with people who are CFA veterans of 40 years who know the challenges of the landscape and the job, and they turn around and tell you the have never seen anything like it, it gives you a sense of how significant it was, and how significant an effort the CFA put in."
After Mr Andrews announced his resignation, South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said south-west residents would judge Mr Andrews based on the terrible conditions of local roads.
She said his legacy would be failing to fund The Lookout alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility and an enormous amount of debt.
Warrnambool-based Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said Mr Andrews had left Victorians with some enormous legacies.
"There's probably two themes for Daniel there's 'getting things done'...in this region it has been fantastic to see some of the major infrastructure projects happening," she said.
"I think he'll be very much missed."
She said the state government's investment in the Warrnambool train line upgrade, providing capped fares for regional V/Line travellers, funding for South West Healthcare's Warrnambool hospital re-development, investment in a women's health clinic and treatments for women-specific diseases such as endometriosis were his legacies for the region.
