Three siblings who learnt to pour their first beer at a popular Port Fairy watering hole are taking over the reins.
For the past three decades Jim and Anne McIlroy have leased out the Caledonian Inn.
However, prior to that the hotel, known as The Stump, was run by the couple.
Mark McIlroy and his sisters Danielle McIlroy and Jo McKenzie spent many hours at the business.
"We were brought up there," Mr McIlroy said.
"We did dishes and we learnt to pour our first beers."
The popular hotel closed its doors unexpectedly in September.
Mr McIlroy said he and his family were disappointed the doors were closed by the lessee.
"I learnt to be a publican there under the best one in the world - my dad," he said.
He said the three siblings decided to continue on the family legacy and run it together.
"It's a passion project that means a lot to us," Mr McIlroy said.
He said the hotel would remain closed for about six weeks for renovations.
"We're working with the council, who have been fantastic, to reopen it and bring The Stump back to Port Fairy."
Mr McIlroy said the hotel would reopen in time for Christmas and there were also plans to revamp the accommodation.
"We want to do something for the locals and bring it back to its former glory," he said.
Mr McIlroy said he was excited by the renovations that were under way.
"It's exciting - my parents love that place - the whole family does," he said.
Mr McIlroy assured regular patrons the doors would be open in time for Christmas.
The Standard reported last month the hotel has closed its doors.
A sign on the door stated: "Closed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice".
The hotel has a rich history - it is the oldest licensed hotel in Victoria after it was established in 1844.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said at the time she hoped the hotel would reopen, particularly after the Victoria Hotel closed in December last year.
"I fervently hope we see both the Stump and the Vic operating and thriving again really soon," Cr Foster said.
"These are both key businesses that play a huge role not only in the lives of locals, but also in our tourism economy.
"They've been much-loved local watering holes, sure. But they have also contributed so much to the character and the energy of Port Fairy."
