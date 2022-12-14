Mystery surrounds why the Victoria Hotel in Port Fairy has closed its doors.
The Standard believes the venue has been closed for about a week.
At least one person has confirmed to The Standard a planned Christmas party at the venue was cancelled the day before without any explanation.
Calls to the venue and the publican were not answered on Wednesday.
The owner of the building, who does not run the hotel, declined to comment when asked about the issue by The Standard.
It's not clear whether the venue will reopen and whether staff have been advised of what the future holds.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
