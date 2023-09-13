The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Pub regulars 'stumped' with closure of Port Fairy's Caledonian Inn

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sign on the door of Port Fairy's Caledonian Inn advises it is closed until further notice.
A sign on the door of Port Fairy's Caledonian Inn advises it is closed until further notice.

An iconic Port Fairy business has closed its doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.