An iconic Port Fairy business has closed its doors.
The Caledonian Inn, which is referred to as The Stump, recently closed shut.
A sign on the door states: "Closed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice".
The owner of the building was contacted by The Standard but declined to comment on the closure.
The hotel has a rich history - it is the oldest licensed hotel in Victoria after it was established in 1844.
Port Fairy's Robert Haylock said he was shocked to see the popular watering spot closed.
The 80-year-old said there would be a number of locals who would be hoping it reopened soon.
"I've drank there nearly all my life," he said.
"It's a great pub - it has a great atmosphere."
Mr Haylock said he hoped it would re-open in time for the busy summer period.
Melbourne's Mark McCall, who has been visiting Port Fairy for decades said he hoped the hotel wouldn't close for good.
"The Stump is a great place to enjoy a good meal and a drink, especially in winter with its open fire and cosy dining room," Mr McCall said.
"It simply oozes character and if closed for good a significant part of the town's history, character and charm will be lost."
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said it was disappointing to see the hotel closed, particularly after the Victoria Hotel closed in December last year.
"I fervently hope we see both the Stump and the Vic operating and thriving again really soon," Cr Foster said.
"These are both key businesses that play a huge role not only in the lives of locals, but also in our tourism economy.
"They've been much-loved local watering holes, sure. But they have also contributed so much to the character and the energy of Port Fairy."
Cr Foster said the town wouldn't be the same without them and the council was really keen to see both businesses up and running again in the near future.
She said she was aware a number of businesses in the shire were experiencing challenges.
"One of the most common issues we hear from business owners everywhere is that they simply can't get staff," Cr Foster said.
"We know this has played havoc with our hospitality and tourism sector in particular."
She said the council had been proactive in doing what it could to address this, including the successful 'Work and Play' program over summer.
Under this program, the council offered Port Fairy businesses an opportunity to use the Southcombe lodge precinct to accommodate workers over summer.
"This brought an extra 20 or so workers into the town - people who otherwise wouldn't have had anywhere to stay," Cr Foster said.
"We've also installed worker cabins in Koroit and Mortlake and this year we also launched the 'Make it Work in Moyne' program to try to attract travellers to the region.
"These are people who might be caravanning around Australia with the time to stop off for a longer stay here in Moyne. So we're doing what we can."
The Victoria Hotel is expected to change hands with three parties vying for ownership through an expression of interest process.
