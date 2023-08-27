Three interested parties are vying for ownership of Port Fairy's Victoria Hotel.
Robertson Port Fairy agent Di MacKirdy said there was a healthy appetite for commercial property in the seaside village.
She said commercial properties were tightly held and inquiries about the Victoria Hotel were received from as far afield as Queensland.
"We received a lot of inquiries and had quite a few inspections," Ms MacKirdy said.
She said the hotel offered a great opportunity for the new owner.
"It's a magnificent space and it includes the drill hall," Ms MacKirdy said.
She said the hotel was being sold with vacant possession, which meant there were a number of options open to the new owner.
The 1535-square-metre property comes with an extensive list of plant and equipment.
There is also a four-bedroom residence with two bathrooms.
Ms MacKirdy said the new owner could also consider using concept plans that were drawn up for a residential apartment complex at the corner site.
The hotel includes the main bar with an adjoining games room, a bistro and restaurant, a children's playroom, beer garden and conference space.
The Victoria Hotel closed its doors in December last year.
Ms MacKirdy said a decision on the new owner was expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
"We were very happy with the (price) level they came in at," she said.
