There are 25 properties listed above the million-dollar price point in Port Fairy but that's still lower than the number real estate agents saw during the COVID-19 peak.
Five of those homes are expected to fetch a multi-million dollar price tag in the seaside town, including 97 Gipps Street ($3.5m - $3.65m), 3B Griffiths Street ($3m - $3.3m), 36 Regent Street ($2.6m - $2.8m), 19 Manifold Street ($2.5m) and 10 Ocean Drive ($2.3m).
But Robertson real estate agent Di MacKirdy said stock levels were still comparatively low compared to the peak listings experts saw in the COVID-19 years.
"For me, I still think the stock rates are low compared to what we're used to which keeps the prices a little bit more buoyant," she said.
"It'll be interesting to see in spring whether we get more listings or not, but overall the market has quietened off a little bit."
Ms MacKirdy said demand was still high for Port Fairy properties with most purchasers coming from other regional areas.
"We're still getting sales, it has been a little bit more quiet over winter than what we're used to but definitely there's still a market for those properties.
"It's a mixture, we've got some locals upgrading and we still have a lot of interest from the likes of Ballarat, Horsham and Geelong. You don't get as many from Melbourne as some people would expect.
"Most are looking for permanent residences. We're seeing an increase in the number of people who want to live here permanently."
Other million-dollar properties currently listed in Port Fairy include:
