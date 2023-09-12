A PORT FAIRY hospitality business is on the market and expected to attract strong interest as the warmer months approach.
Lockett Real Estate Principal Garry Lockett said the leasehold for The Wharf was for sale and the asking price was about $600,000.
"It's a very well known business that's for sure," he said.
He said the business had been on the market previously but was taken off due to illness.
The business has been described as an "outstanding opportunity to acquire an established restaurant and takeaway business" in a prime tourist precinct.
"Focusing and showcasing locally caught seafood, the restaurant enjoys magnificent views of the Moyne River, watercraft and historic buildings," the advertisement stated.
"The build and layout of the venue is designed to cater for dining in, takeaway food and functions."
The building includes a large dining area, two alfresco decks, outdoor dining and a separate takeaway cafe with dining.
It also includes a commercial kitchen with plenty of space for food preparation, refrigeration and storage.
The complex is licensed for 200 people, can seat more than 120 people and the lease, with the Moyne Shire, has more than 17 years to run.
The business is being sold as walk-in, walk-out.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Lockett said there had been an upswing of sales in Port Fairy in recent months.
He said the past two months had been the real estate agent's biggest two months of 2023.
"We've had a really good two months," he said.
"If it keeps up I'll be happy."
