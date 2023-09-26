PREMIER Daniel Andrews' will be remembered as a leader who "got things done" and "did the right thing", according to Warrnambool-based Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora.
Mr Andrews announced his resignation on Tuesday, September 26 after serving in the top job for nine years.
Ms Ermacora, who was elected in November last year, said Mr Andrews had left Victoria with some enormous legacies.
"I think it's worth reflecting on the shaping and influence of our own region over the last eight years under the Andrews' Government," she said.
"There's probably two themes for Daniel there's 'getting things done'...in this region it has been fantastic to see some of the major infrastructure projects happening."
"I think he'll be very much missed."
She said the state government's investment in the Warrnambool train line upgrade, providing capped fares for regional V/Line travellers, funding for South West Healthcare's Warrnambool hospital re-development, investment in a women's health clinic and treatments for women-specific diseases such as endometriosis were his legacies for the region.
Ms Ermacora said he always did the right thing and listened to voices that weren't always loud and prominent.
Ms Ermacora said Mr Andrews had been committed to inclusion and equality on boards and government organisations.
"I've seen first hand his commitment to that and also his commitment to inclusion and equality," she said.
"Another phrase he's used is 'inclusion is not negotiable'.
"He has a knack of understanding what the majority of Victorians want and need."
Ms Ermacora praised Mr Andrews' leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was the job of his lifetime in his role as premier," she said.
"I think there is enormous appreciation for the leadership he took across the nation on behalf of our state and it was a complex and ever changing environment and I'm very thankful for his leadership during that very stressful time."
She said she always found him to be genuine with a great sense of humour and powerful ability to "bring everything he did back to the labour values and what was best for our state."
"I feel honoured to have worked as part of his team," she said.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said she respected Mr Andrews' longevity as premier and that public life could take a toll.
But she said Mr Andrews would be judged on the legacy he'd left regional Victoria.
She said he'd be judged on the state of south-west roads, that Warrnambool was still without an alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation facility and the challenges facing young people who urgently needed mental health support.
"We've got less educational outcomes despite the great work our teachers do and have achieved," she said.
"I look at what's happening in regional Victoria and that's what we'll be judging Daniel Andrews on, not to mention the level of debt."
