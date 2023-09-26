The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Jacinta Ermacora says Daniel Andrews will be missed by Victorians

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Andrews leaves a legacy in the south-west of infrastructure projects, says Warrnambool-based Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora.
Daniel Andrews leaves a legacy in the south-west of infrastructure projects, says Warrnambool-based Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora.

PREMIER Daniel Andrews' will be remembered as a leader who "got things done" and "did the right thing", according to Warrnambool-based Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.