Three firearms, three vehicles, jewellery and a unique basketball shoe collection have been stolen in the Cobden district during the past week.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said due to the timing and location of the crimes it appeared the offending which involves property valued at about $100,000 was linked.
"There's been a crime spree in the Cobden district during the past week and the evidence suggests that those offences are loosely connected," he said.
"It involves serious offending, a number of different people and firearms.
"Because of the firearms this is a high priority for police. We are interested in hearing from anyone with information.
"Please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Detective Sergeant James said a number of members of the public had already provided crucial information to police, including personal observations and CCTV footage.
"That's been enormously helpful and we thank those people for their assistance," he said.
"This is an ongoing investigation."
The crime spree started with the theft of a 2016 white LDV, valued at $15,000, which was reported stolen on Thursday last week from a Cobden address.
Between Sunday, September 17, and Sunday, September 24, a home on the Cobden-Terang Road was broken into and items removed.
Those items included a large number of limited edition basketball shoes, jewellery and assorted items.
Three firearms - two shotguns and a high-powered rifle - were also stolen.
No one was living at the address when the property worth about $30,000 was stolen.
A silver 2010 Toyota Prado was also stolen from Simpson on Saturday between 7pm and Sunday at 4am.
That $30,000 vehicle is still missing.
A 2012 red Holden SS utility with a silver sports bar was also stolen from a Tomahawk Creek Road property at Simpson overnight on Wednesday last week.
A man in his late 30 has been arrested, charged with the theft of the $20,000 vehicle and appeared in the Colac Magistrates Court on Monday where he was further remanded in custody until October 23.
He will appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court and already has other cases listed at Frankston and Heidelberg.
