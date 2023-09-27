The Standardsport
Home/Sport/AFL

Portland's Bailey family excited to see Zac in AFL grand final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Bailey, Meredith Bailey, Jorgie Sarahs, Brent Bailey and Chai the dog will be supporting Brisbane Lions forward Zac Bailey in Saturday's AFL grand final. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Bill Bailey, Meredith Bailey, Jorgie Sarahs, Brent Bailey and Chai the dog will be supporting Brisbane Lions forward Zac Bailey in Saturday's AFL grand final. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A pair of Brisbane Lions will feature on the AFL's biggest stage on Saturday, 25 years after their fathers represented South Warrnambool in a Hampden league grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.