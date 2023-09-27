A pair of Brisbane Lions will feature on the AFL's biggest stage on Saturday, 25 years after their fathers represented South Warrnambool in a Hampden league grand final.
The Roosters were unsuccessful against Cobden on that day in 1998 however teammates Brent Bailey and Sam McCluggage are hoping their sons can go one further when the Lions face Collingwood in the AFL's showpiece event.
Bailey's son Zac, 24, is a versatile mid/forward with explosive pace and match-winning skills while McCluggage's son Hugh, 25, is one of the league's elite midfielders.
A proud Bailey, who lives in Narrawong with partner Jorgie Sarahs, will be at the MCG on Saturday hoping to witness his son experience the ultimate glory.
"I'm very excited," he told The Standard.
"It feels like it's their time."
Bailey grew up in Portland but later moved to Darwin, where Zac spent most of his childhood before finishing his schooling at Prince Alfred College in Adelaide.
The former Rooster, who played football in country Victoria, QLD and the NT, returned to the south-west 16 years ago and works at Keppel Prince Engineering.
He has two other children - Zac's twin brother Jordan who lives in Adelaide and youngest son Rohan, who is in the Brisbane Lions Academy and lives with Zac.
Bailey said Zac was loving life in Brisbane, six years after being drafted with pick 15 in the 2017 draft.
The Lions utility, who visits Portland from time to time, has kicked 108 goals from 107 games since his debut with no shortage of highlights.
Bailey spent hours developing Zac's passion for football in his early years but joked it wasn't all paying off.
"I spent that much time on his left foot, he doesn't seem to use it these days," he said with a laugh.
Sarahs praised the culture at the Lions which has seen them go from wooden spooners in 2017 to perennial contenders who have reached the semi-final stage or further the past five seasons.
"It's been a beautiful club for him (Zac) to go to, it's got a really good culture," she said.
"It's very solid. Fages (Chris Fagan) the coach, he's just a beautiful man. He's like a grandad to them.
"I think too when you look at the Brisbane Lions, when Zac first got drafted they were really developing and working and we've seen that. We've seen their growth and how far they've come. So this is a beautiful reward because they've put in so much hard work and it's exciting that he's a part of that."
Bailey's parents and Zac's grandparents Bill and Meredith won't be attending the grand final but will be proudly barracking for the Lions from their home in Portland.
As it happens, the Bailey family including Brent, were one-eyed Magpies supporters before Zac was drafted however that allegiance will be long gone come Saturday.
Bailey even played one game alongside Magpies coach Craig McRae in 1997 at QLD club Broadbeach while McRae was playing with the Lions.
Bill said he and Meredith were eagerly awaiting Saturday's game.
"We both might have to take an extra blood pressure tablet," he said with a laugh.
