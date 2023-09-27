The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Irish national pleads guilty in Warrnambool County Court to drink-driving causing death of mate

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Max Boggs was just 18 when he moved to Cobrico to sharpen his agriculture skills to bring back to his family's farm in Northern Ireland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.