The much-anticipated wait for Uber Eats is over in Warrnambool.
The online food ordering and delivery platform went live in the city on Wednesday, September 27.
Warrnambool residents will now be able to order meals to their homes from hospitality businesses such as Emperors House, Sri Agri Kitchen, Tilly Divine Kitchen & Bar, Hecho En Mexico and Royal Taste Kebabs.
Bunday's Bar and Bites, which blends Australian and Sri Lankan culture at its Liebig Street restaurant, will be on the app from from October 2.
Owner Jayaweera 'Bundy' Bandara opened the shop in 2020 and within months was forced to close the doors due to COVID-19 restrictions, leading him to start a take-away model.
He said that was successful and something he continued to this day.
"The locals still support me through that," he said.
Bundy said the application was popular in Melbourne and it was a good opportunity to have his business promoted on the platform and have meals delivered across the Warrnambool region.
"Everyone loves getting Uber Eats delivered to their door," he said.
"It's convenient."
Kankani Gamaralalage, owner of Sri Agri Kitchen, said there had only ever been one delivery person, which was hard when there were five or six orders at the same time.
"There is high demand from my customers for delivery, so this will save a lot of time driving to people's houses to deliver their food," she said.
"My vision is to give people healthy food through locally sourced produce and ingredients, this will help me do this."
Ms Gamaralalage said her business began when she was a volunteer at the Warrnambool community garden with members getting together once a month for a lunch.
"They would always ask me to cook, because they loved my food. I started doing market stalls which then grew to different market stalls in different towns. Then COVID shut down market stalls, so I started cooking at home for families and delivering the food myself but eventually ran out of space in my house," she said.
"That was when I bought the restaurant."
The food delivery platform follows Uber's ride-sharing service launch in Warrnambool in 2019.
The Uber Eats app is available on iOS and Android.
