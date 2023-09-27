The Standard
Uber Eats launches in Warrnambool

By Grace Lane-Bland and Jessica Howard
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:10pm
Uber Eats launched in Warrnambool on Wednesday, September 27.
The much-anticipated wait for Uber Eats is over in Warrnambool.

