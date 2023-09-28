A Greenwald drink-driver crashed into a sign, vomited and was urged not to drive in the hours before a head-on crash that killed a Portland man in 2022.
Kane Mueller, 23, consumed at least eight schooners of beer at a Heywood pub on November 18 before leaving with a six pack of take-away cans.
He collided with a 'keep left' sign on the way to a friend's house where he kept drinking beer.
Mueller was observed at the house slurring his words, swaying and vomiting.
He was offered a bed to sleep in and urged not to drive home but he did.
Mueller crossed onto the wrong side of the Princes Highway at Lyons, colliding with a Ford Focus driven by Michael Gill, 41.
Mr Gill died at the scene.
Mueller pleaded guilty to culpable driving causing death in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 28.
Mr Gill's mother, father and sister told the court of their devastation of losing a brother and son.
The man was remembered as a talented artist, motor racer and soccer player.
His sister said she suffered insomnia and when she did fall asleep out of exhaustion she had nightmares of the horror crash.
She could only imagine what her younger brother experienced in his "last terrifying moments", she said.
She spoke of the pain of future family gatherings, holiday catch-ups and birthdays without him.
"One day our parents will pass away and I will have no immediate family to lean on which should never have been the case because my brother should still be alive," she said.
A close friend of Mueller said in a character reference she'd witnessed the extremes of his mental torment, depression and "at times utter despair" as he tried to come to terms with the consequences of his actions.
"There have been countless times we've been talking for hours and hours, crying to the point he couldn't catch his breath, unable to wrap his head around what he has done," she wrote.
A barrister for Mueller said his client fractured his ankle in the collision, was on crutches for about eight weeks and had since been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.
He said Mueller felt guilty, embarrassed, ashamed and remorseful.
Prosecutor Andrew Moore said Mueller told police he couldn't remember the crash at all.
He said his last memory was climbing out of his car, seeing the Ford Focus in a ditch and then emotionally breaking down.
"He said his actions were negligent and stupid," Mr Moore said.
The court was filled with members of both men's families.
Judge Kevin Doyle said a jail sentence was inevitable.
Mueller was taken into custody and will be sentenced at a later date.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.