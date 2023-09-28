The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Irish national jailed in Warrnambool County Court over Cobden crash

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Irish drink-driver who failed to stop at an intersection, killing his 18-year-old passenger and seriously injuring another, has been jailed for more than eight years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.