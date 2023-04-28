Sophisticated and comfortable living | House of the Week

Pushing the boundaries of design and luxury is this sophisticated split-level residence on the Hopkins River, boasting a double-storey layout that is sure to impress.
Indulge in the epitome of refined living with this stunning family home where attention to detail is paramount.
Harris & Wood real estate agent Josh Bermingham says one of the best features of the home is its great entertaining space.
Josh says this boasts a 27,000-litre salt water pool, barbecue area and the inside of the home offers a spectacular 180-degree view of the river, down to the cemetery and past the boat ramp.
"We've had multiple inspections and everyone has been blown away by the home's bespoke finishes and views... everyone loves the property!" he says.
Meticulously crafted to merge sleek and masterful design, the interiors exude opulence while remaining warm and welcoming.
Bespoke fixtures and fittings sourced from around the world elevate the space to new heights, resulting in a home that is sophisticated and comfortable.
Josh says mostly families are interested in the property, and out-of-town couples looking to make the move to Warrnambool in the near future.
On the ground floor, and heart of the home is a large Calacatta Marble island bench and crisp white cabinetry make a refined statement in the open-plan kitchen and dining space. The opulence continues into the concealed butlers pantry with Calacatta Marble bench tops and extensive cabinetry.
The element of surprise carries throughout this immaculately put-together home where cabinetry is electric for ease of access, polished concrete floors are warmed by hydronic heating and retractable fly screens are concealed, and the master suit having electric blinds at the rear of the home.
A floating spotted gum timber staircase provides access to the home's master suite and retreat. The three bedrooms within the wing at the beginning of the home are serviced by a large family bathroom of luxury spa standard.
Outside, the home was built to entertain. A secluded and private yard in the centre of the home offers ample room to entertain and play. A pool glistens in the sun and is warmed by its 5KW heater, which is energy efficient.
