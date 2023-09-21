Setting foot in the traditionally male-dominated industry of carpentry hasn't been easy for Warrnambool's Jacqueline Tippett.
The fourth-year apprentice said the role was mentally and physically challenging, so too were some of the outdated stereotypes she was faced with.
Despite this, it's been a positive career move with her supervisor describing her as one of the best apprentices he's ever had.
Women currently make up three per cent of workers in construction trades in Victoria.
"Sometimes on site it's been challenging being a female," Ms Tippett said.
"Because it's been such a male-dominated industry for years, some people, not all, find it challenging that someone younger and a female can come in and do our job because its always been a male-dominated job."
It comes as Warrnambool prepares to host Try a Trade Day on Saturday, October 7 for women and gender diverse people.
Ms Tippett's partner Brandyn is a tradesman. She said she'd always helped him out and thought she'd try it for herself.
She completed a free six-month carpentry pre-apprenticeship at South West TAFE where she was the only female in the class.
"It's something different," she said. "I've always been in customer service or hospitality. I thought 'why not give it a crack and see?"
She did work experience at Warrnambool's Bolden Constructions where she was offered a job and is due to complete her apprenticeship in November.
Ms Tippett, 26, said people were pleasantly surprised and encouraging when she told them she was a carpenter.
"They say 'that's awesome," she said. "They're really excited because they don't meet many female tradespeople.
"Everyone's really lovely. It helps when people say 'I can tell my granddaughter'. It's a big thing. You don't realise how much you can affect someone's outlook and future jobs.
"I feel like you've got to challenge not only yourself but the gender norm. You've got to push it so people see it's more than a female or male-dominated industry."
Ms Tippett has received two Master Builders Victoria certificates of merit, one for her studies in 2020 and another in 2023.
Bolden Constructions project manager said Ms Tippett had a high attention to detail.
"She's probably the best apprentice I've ever had," Mr Mason said.
"The care that she puts in is a lot more than you usually get. It might be because she's female. She cares about the job, some of the guys don't."
Women Onsite and South West TAFE trade day at Sherwood Park gives attendees a chance to get on the tools and chat with female tradies.
Go to womenonsite.org.au for more information or to RSVP visit the womenonsite Facebook page.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.