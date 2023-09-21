The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool apprentice carpenter challenges 'gender norm'

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
September 21 2023 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jacqueline Tippett, 26, is a fourth-year carpentry apprentice with Bolden Constructions. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool's Jacqueline Tippett, 26, is a fourth-year carpentry apprentice with Bolden Constructions. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Setting foot in the traditionally male-dominated industry of carpentry hasn't been easy for Warrnambool's Jacqueline Tippett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.