South-west roads continue to deteriorate while an infrastructure review is conducted, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
"The government undertook an infrastructure review and immediately started taking money away from key road projects in our electorate," Mr Tehan said in parliament this week.
"Then it decided that it would undertake what it said was a 90-day review. That 90-day review has now lasted for longer than 120-days and shows no sign of ending."
Mr Tehan said "a bad situation is getting worse and worse by the day".
"So I call on Anthony Albanese, when he lands overseas, to ring Catherine King and say to her, 'Please inform the parliament when that 90-day review, which has turned into a 120-day review and continues to go on, will come to an end and announce when some certainty will be provided to western Victoria and right around rural and regional in Australia on road funding'," Mr Tehan said.
He said south-west motorists were being hit with repair bills after using roads.
"It is adding to people's cost of living," he said.
"Every time a pothole is hit, every time a car veers off the side of a road because it has eroded, every time someone punctures a tyre, damages a rim or affects their suspension - whether it be cars, motor bikes or trucks - it adds to the cost of living and the cost of doing business.
"Enough is enough: this needs to be fixed. But it's not only about providing certainty about how much funding the Albanese Labor government is going to provide for roads.
"It's about quite clearly coming out and saying 'we will make sure that every bit of funding that the previous government put into roads is there, and, not only that, we'll put in additional funding'. We haven't seen any of that yet, but that's what we need to see."
Mr Tehan told The Standard last month south-west residents were in limbo while the review was conducted.
