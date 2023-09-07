The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

'Tehan demands answers: Will funding for south-west roads be cut?

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has been lobbying for additional funds for south-west roads for years.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has been lobbying for additional funds for south-west roads for years.

South-west roads continue to deteriorate while an infrastructure review is conducted, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.