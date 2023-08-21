South-west road users are "in limbo" about whether much-needed funding will be cut by the federal government, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan said the federal government had people concerned by the state of the region's roads on tenterhooks as it undertook its road and infrastructure program review.
The federal government's 90-day review has now stretched to 113 days, said Mr Tehan.
"We still have the federal government's razor gang cuts hanging over our heads," he said.
"It's still not clear whether our roads funding will be slashed or not."
Mr Tehan said the region needed more spent on roads, not a cut.
He said on the heels of news the south-west was overlooked for the first stage of a $210 million dollar state road funding project, the last thing constituents needed was more bad news.
"The last thing we need is for the federal government to cut out road funding," Mr Tehan said.
"This road funding was all budgeted for and we were hoping the federal government would get on with it and do the job properly.
"Now we're wondering if it will get done at all."
Mr Tehan said the state of south-west roads was appalling.
"It's incredibly frustrating that they would have a review when all you need to do is get out on our roads to know that we need every dollar," he said.
"But to leave the community hanging because they can't do their review in a timely manner is beyond frustrating."
A spokeswoman for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said Ms King had received the report.
"It is a lengthy report, which highlights how badly the Liberals and Nationals managed the Infrastructure Investment Program during their wasted decade," the spokeswoman said.
"As would be expected of a responsible minister, she is considering the report in detail and a government response to the recommendations will be announced in due course.
"The Minister will consult closely with her cabinet colleagues and with state and territory colleagues in considering the reviewers' recommendations and will determine how to proceed in a way that best serves the interests of the Australian public and doesn't contribute to inflation and cost of living pressures."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.