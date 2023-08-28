Pet owners expected to cough up thousands of dollars in registration fines

Warrnambool City Council has fined more than 500 people for not registering their pet dogs and cats, totalling at least $192,500.
The Victorian sovernment set the fine for failing to register a pet at $385.
Registrations for all south-west councils must be submitted by April 10 annually.
A WCC spokesman said a mix of nearly 5000 cats and dogs were registered in the municipality.
He said more than 500 people were fined for failing to re-register their pets by the cut off-date.
"After reminder notices were issued in the mail our Local Laws team made a concerted effort through door knocks and phone calls to remind owners they needed to re-register their animals," the council spokesman said.
He said about 950 registrations were initially outstanding which was reduced to 410.
The fee to register a dog in the Warrnambool municipality ranges between $72 and $330 and between $36 and $220 for cats.
It comes after the council said in July it believed more than 1000 cats and dogs in Warrnambool were unregistered.
In the neighbouring Moyne Shire a council spokesman said only one person had not registered their pet, which remained unpaid.
The shire spokesman said 1677 cats and dogs were registered by the cut-off date, which reached 2446 by the end of the month, out of 3524 registration renewals, which was on par with previous years.
The cost to register a dog or cat in Moyne ranges between $21 and $129 dependant on whether the animal is desexed or not.
Corangamite Shire Council community safety and resilience coordinator Belinda Bennett said 3600 cats and dogs were registered but 31 registrations remained outstanding.
"So far this year we have issued 51 infringements for failing to renew registration and 11 infringements for failing to register pets," Ms Bennett said.
She said the number of infringements had increased compared to the previous year.
The cost to register a dog in Corangamite ranges between $36 and $201, with no fee for a guide dog used by a visually or hearing impaired person and $21.50 to $65 for cats.
Southern Grampians Shire Council chief executive officer Darren Barber said 2362 animals were registered in the municipality.
"If pet registration is not renewed, the animal is assumed deceased or no longer living in the shire and is removed from the system," Mr Barber said.
The cost to register dogs and cats ranges between $35.50 and $137.20.
The Standard also reached out to the Glenelg Shire Council for comment.
