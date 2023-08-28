The Standard
Warrnambool residents fined for unregistered cats and dogs

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 28 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 12:46pm
Pet owners expected to cough up thousands of dollars in registration fines
Pet owners expected to cough up thousands of dollars in registration fines

Warrnambool City Council has fined more than 500 people for not registering their pet dogs and cats, totalling at least $192,500.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

