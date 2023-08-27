The dire condition of south-west roads and the rising cost of living are the two biggest concerns for Wannon constitutents.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan received more than 2500 responses to the survey.
Mr Tehan asks for feedback in a survey each year but said this was the biggest response he had received.
"Normally roads is the top issue, which is understandable," Mr Tehan said.
"However, this time it was both roads and the rising cost of living.
Mr Tehan said he had pleaded with the federal government to commit to no further cuts to funding for south-west roads.
"The Albanese is cutting funding to roads and people can't understand why that is happening," Mr Tehan said.
He said he had urged Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Roads Minister Catherine King to consider this when reviewing funding for south-west roads.
"They cannot take money away from our electorate," Mr Tehan said.
"The roads are getting more and more dangerous.
"They need to be giving money to the Andrews government and encouraging them to do more to fix our roads."
Mr Tehan said people were extremely concerned about the rising cost of living.
He said constituents were struggling to make ends meet and at times the poor roads were contributing to this.
"The thing that is happening more and more is people are having to spend money on damaged rims and tyres and this is the last thing they want to have to spend money on when they're already struggling."
Mr Tehan said he was delighted to hear from so many constituents.
"These responses are really helpful," he said.
"They help me ensure that the Albanese government understands that addressing these issues in my electorate is an absolute priority."
