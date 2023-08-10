UPDATE, 10.45am:
Cats and dogs over the age of three months must be microchipped and registered with the local council, according to Agriculture Victoria.
A spokeswoman said all cats and dogs that became lost were checked for identification.
"If the owner can be identified, the owner is notified and must reclaim the animal within eight days from when the animal was seized," she said.
"It is a requirement under the Code of Practice for the Management of Shelters and Pounds for every animal admitted to a shelter or pound to be assessed by a veterinary practitioner for health status.
"Cats that do not bear an identification marker and are wild, uncontrollable, or diseased may be euthanised as soon as possible after seizure."
EARLIER, August 10:
A family's cat was euthanised less than a week after going missing, prompting a warning pets need to be registered.
Port Fairy's Lisa Williamson is upset her daughter's cat she was looking after was put down so soon after feline Tyrone jumped the fence.
But Moyne Shire, whose rangers found the cat, said Tyrone was unregistered, not de-sexed or microchipped.
"A veterinarian examined the cat and unfortunately recommended it be humanely euthanised," the spokesman said.
"The veterinarian performed this procedure in their clinic.
"All actions were completed in line with the council's responsibilities and obligations under the Domestic Animal Act."
Under Victorian law, pet owners must register cats and dogs with their local council.
Moyne requires cats and dogs to be registered by April 10 each year.
"This is a sad reminder to always have pets microchipped and registered so the council officers can get in contact with you quickly should your animal be found wandering from home," the spokesman said.
He said 2249 dogs and 619 cats were registered across the shire.
Lisa was looking after the cat while her daughter was on holiday overseas. The family has lodged a formal complaint with the shire, urging it re-assess its approach, saying Tyrone should have been taken to the shire's pound.
Lisa said the family had planned to register and de-sex Tyrone.
"My daughter is in Bali right now and she's devastated," she said.
"I feel bad the whole thing has happened."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
