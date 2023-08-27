Warrnambool police are seeking the community's assistance for information and footage of several unprovoked attacks in the CBD on Friday.
Police received a number of calls about 5.40pm reporting an agitated man was acting in a violent manner towards people.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson told The Standard the three physical assaults were unprovoked.
He said none of the victims required medical treatment at the time.
Police arrested a 52-year-old man at the scene on Friday who assisted police with their enquiries.
Acting Sergeant Timpson said a person would be remanded in custody until Monday, August 28.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is urged to contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
