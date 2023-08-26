Man flown to hospital after car rolls, hits tree

A man was flown to a Melbourne hospital with head injuries after his car rolled and hit a tree near Lismore on Saturday.
The accident happened about 2.40am on August 26, 2023 on the Lismore-Scarsdale Road near Lismore.
Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts, of Terang police, said Camperdown police were called to the accident after a white ute left the road, rolled and hit a tree.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said one occupant was flown in the HEMS helicopter to The Alfred hospital.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said two patients were treated at the scene, and a man believed to be in his 20s suffered head injuries.
He was taken to Melbourne in a stable condition.
A teenage male was treated for back pain and taken to Ballarat Base Hospital by road ambulance in a stable condition.
SES and CFA crews were also called to help, and police were still investigating the cause of the accident.
The crash is the latest in a spate of serious accidents on south-west roads in recent months, prompting police to warn they would be targeting bad behaviour leading into the festive season.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said they had intercepted a male Camperdown driver on the Cobden-Camperdown Road on Saturday driving at speeds of up to 140kmh.
He said that driver would lose his licence for six months.
The serious of fatal and serious crashes in the region prompted a joint operation between Camperdown, Terang and Warrnambool highway patrol earlier this month targeting drink driving.
At least 10 drivers are now off the road or were issued fines as a result of the campaign.
The two-day operation on August 11 and 12 nabbed two drink drivers - a female driver near Simpson and another in Camperdown.
A Melbourne man was also intercepted near Lismore, and weapons and stolen goods were found in his car.
There were also three drug drivers and four others issued with speeding fines.
"The results were disappointing," he said.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said police would continue to take a proactive approach to address the offending.
