The formation of a chamber of commerce for Warrnambool is back on the agenda, but there are fears business apathy will prevent it ever getting off the ground.
On the back of the pandemic which changed the region's business landscape, the council has released it's updated draft economic development strategy for public feedback.
Cr Ben Blain said one part of the strategy which was "concerning" was a key short-term objective to create a chamber of commerce.
"I've got nothing against the chamber being created but I actually believe this needs to be driven by business. It shouldn't be driven by council," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the strategy - which highlighted how important a chamber of commerce was - could finally lead to the establishment of a viable group.
"Cr (Max) Taylor will remember that in fact this has been tried many, many times before in this community and never successfully," Cr Ziegeler said.
"There appears to be some kind of apathy among the business community to keep one of these groups sustained."
Small business commissioner Lynda McAlary-Smith urged Warrnambool to form a chamber of commerce during a visit to the region in April last year sending a message they could miss out if they didn't.
An unsuccessful attempt to establish a traders' levy for Commerce Warrnambool in 2014 sparked major backlash and the group has struggled to operate since then.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the COVID-19 pandemic had "changed everything" which was why the strategy needed to be updated.
Cr Debbie Arnott said the document would help shape the future economic development of Warrnambool - whether that's in planning, housing, workforce or tourism.
"All these areas are of high importance to driving our economy and growing our city," she said.
"COVID has changed a lot of things and a lot of business and it is time to reassess this policy."
Cr Taylor said the strategy had been designed to support the needs and aspirations of the community, workers and local businesses.
Among the projects included in the strategy are an indoor sports centre, the duplication of the highway between Colac and Warrnambool, an airport masterplan, reuse of former saleyards site, worker housing strategy and supporting renewable energy.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.